Azerbaijan to report on implementation of UN Convention against Torture

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, along with other countries, once again, will report on the implementation of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Report informs, the work of the session of the UN Committee against Torture will begin on November 9 and last until 9 December. During this period, reports of Austria, Denmark, Jordan, China and Liechtenstein will be considered.

Consideration of the report of Azerbaijan is scheduled for November 11-12.

Azerbaijan is one of the 158 States parties to the Convention and shall report regularly to the Committee of the same name, which is composed of 10 independent experts.

Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment was approved by the UN General Assembly in 1984. Till now 156 States have ratified it. Every four years, each member state reports on the legislative and administrative measures for its implementation.