Azerbaijan wants to invest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Ali Alizada has met with Pervez Khattak, Chief Ministerof Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Report informs referring to Pakistani media.

Besides discussing other matters of mutual interest, he expressed the desire of his government and entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in backdrop of Beijing Road Show under KP - China Investment Plan (KPCIP) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Alizada specially mentioned the areas of expertise of his country in tourism, energy, industry, construction, production, procurement, engineering master-planning and other sectors. He told the Chief Minister KP that his country fully supported Pakistan on a number of global issues including the issue of Kashmir.

He said the people of Azerbaijan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a number of common values of religion, ethnicity, culture and history.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Khattak said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is open for investment. Investors from around the globe could invest their capitals with guarantee and security of both the investors and investment over here, he added.

He welcomed the investment offers and the keen interest of Azerbaijan government and investors to bring mass scale investment in this province. He also thanked the Azerbaijani government and investors for their confidence and showing satisfaction on steps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for maintaining peace and creating congenial atmosphere of trade and industry in the province.

He also said that KP province is also blessed with huge untapped potential of tourism, hydel, oil and gas, mines and minerals sectors and the provincial government has a robust plan to capitalize upon these sectors through increased investment.