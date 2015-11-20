Azerbaijan votes for UN resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan voted for the UN resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism.

Report informs referring to the United Nations, together with Azerbaijan, at the meeting of the UN General Assembly 126 countries voted in favor of resolution, 53 - abstained.

The United States, Palau, Canada and Ukraine voted against the resolution.

By adopting this document, The General Assembly condemns the support and the revival of neo-Nazism, neo-fascism and violent nationalist ideologies based on racial and national prejudice and states that these phenomena can never be justified under any circumstances.