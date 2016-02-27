Azerbaijan to recall ambassadors grossly violating official duties

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments have been made to the 'Regulations on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, the head of state Ilham Aliyev has signed relevant decree.

Up to now, ambassador or other embassy officials could be prematurely recalled in case of considered guilty of committing acts of responsibility under the legislation of Azerbaijan or receiving state as well as in other cases stipulated in the legislation of Azerbaijan Republic.

In accordance with the amendments, ambassador or other embassy officials will be prematurely recalled for grossly violation of official duties or actions incompatible with the diplomatic service, in case of considered guilty of committing acts of responsibility under the legislation of Azerbaijan or receiving state as well as in other cases stipulated in the legislation of Azerbaijan.

Notably, ambassadors are appointed and recalled by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.