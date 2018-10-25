Azerbaijan thanks Slovenia for its decision on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ On the sidelines of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the President of the National Council of Slovenia Alojz Kovšca.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry that at the meeting the sides highly appreciated the current level of relations between the two countries and underlined the necessity of deepening the cooperation relations in energy, agriculture, tourism and other fields.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked his interlocutor for the just position of the National Council of Slovenia based on the norms and principles of international law with regard to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict and resolution adopted in the National Council on the Khojaly Genocide.

The sides also discussed the projects implemented by the initiative of Azerbaijan, especially the cooperation issues within the Southern Gas Corridor.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.