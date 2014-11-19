​Azerbaijan takes the 87th place in the World Giving Index

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took the 87th place in the World Giving Index this year, compiled by Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). Report informs, World Giving Index is based on the information provided by Gallup University and involves 135 countries. It reflects how actively the population of these countries is involved in philanthropy.

Myanmar and the USA lead the ranking of Charities Aid Foundation. The top ten also includes Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, UK, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago.

Georgia took the 116th place in the ranking, Armenia - 124; Russia - 126 and Turkey - 128.

Montenegro (135), Ecuador (134), Palestine (133), Venezuela (132) and Yemen (131) complete the list.

Charities Aid Foundation insists that WGI is the largest study ever conducted, considering charitable behavior worldwide. Rating is compiled annually since 2010.