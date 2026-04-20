Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan summons Dutch, Belgian ambassadors, issues protest

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 15:59
    Azerbaijan summons Dutch, Belgian ambassadors, issues protest

    Julien de Fraipont, Belgium's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and Marianne de Jong, the Netherlands' Ambassador to Azerbaijan, were separately summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Report informs.

    "During the meetings, a strong protest was expressed against the documents adopted by the Parliaments of Belgium and the Netherlands on April 16, 2026, which represent yet another reckless attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was emphasized that the documents are based on utterly false and unfounded assessments, reflecting a deeply rooted anti-Azerbaijani bias within these institutions," the MFA said in a press release.

    It was also noted that unacceptable claims contained therein constitute gross violations of international law and represent blatant interference in the rule of law.

    "Moreover, during the meetings, the falsified references concerning the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, as well as all baseless accusations alleging violations of Armenia's territorial integrity, the rights of ethnic Armenians, and claims regarding the so-called unlawful detention of persons of Armenian origin were strongly and resolutely rejected.

    It was brought to the attention of the Ambassadors that the adoption of these documents is particularly paradoxical, considering that they coincided with the latest meeting between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Belgian and Dutch sides were urged to take effective measures to prevent anti-Azerbaijani groups within their respective Parliaments from damaging bilateral relations," the MFA said.

    Julien de Fraipont Marianne de Jong Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
    Azərbaycan XİN Belçika və Niderland səfirlərinə kəskin etiraz bildirib
    МИД Азербайджана вызвал послов Нидерландов и Бельгии: дипломатам выражен протест

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed