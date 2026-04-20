Azerbaijan summons Dutch, Belgian ambassadors, issues protest

Julien de Fraipont, Belgium's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and Marianne de Jong, the Netherlands' Ambassador to Azerbaijan, were separately summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Report informs.

"During the meetings, a strong protest was expressed against the documents adopted by the Parliaments of Belgium and the Netherlands on April 16, 2026, which represent yet another reckless attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was emphasized that the documents are based on utterly false and unfounded assessments, reflecting a deeply rooted anti-Azerbaijani bias within these institutions," the MFA said in a press release.

It was also noted that unacceptable claims contained therein constitute gross violations of international law and represent blatant interference in the rule of law.

"Moreover, during the meetings, the falsified references concerning the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, as well as all baseless accusations alleging violations of Armenia's territorial integrity, the rights of ethnic Armenians, and claims regarding the so-called unlawful detention of persons of Armenian origin were strongly and resolutely rejected.

It was brought to the attention of the Ambassadors that the adoption of these documents is particularly paradoxical, considering that they coincided with the latest meeting between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Belgian and Dutch sides were urged to take effective measures to prevent anti-Azerbaijani groups within their respective Parliaments from damaging bilateral relations," the MFA said.