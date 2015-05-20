Azerbaijan sends note to France

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan sent note to France. Report was told by the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov presented a protest note to the French diplomat.

Hikmet Hajiyev said that, calling of the French Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and presenting of a protest note is related with the visit of representatives of so-called regime created in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia to France: "A representative of so-called regime created in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, Bako Saakyan and the persons accompanied him visited France from May 17 to May 19. In this regard, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Pascal Mounier invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 20 and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov presented a protest note to him.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that, such facts damage the developing relations between Azerbaijan and France, as well opposite to the mandate of France as a Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and prejudice the solving of Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict.

French Ambassador said that, the presented protest note and serious anxiety of Azerbaijan will be delivered to French governance.