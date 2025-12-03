Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds meetings in Washington

A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has paid an official visit to Washington, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States said on X.

During the visit, Aliyev held meetings with high-ranking officials from the US Attorney General's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Justice, and the State Department.

According to the embassy, various topics of shared interest were addressed, and perspectives on future Azerbaijan-US cooperation were discussed.