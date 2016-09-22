 Top
    Azerbaijan's Guba and Israel's Acre ink on friendship and cooperation

    Delegation of city of Acre to visit Azerbaijan in the middle of next year

    Acre. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement on friendship and cooperation will be signed between the Israeli city of Acre and Azerbaijan's Guba.

    Report informs, Acre mayor Shimon Lankri said at a meeting with a group of Azerbaijani journalists.

    According to him, the agreement was reached in the course of his visit to Azerbaijan last year.

    "In this regard, work is underway, and in 2017 an agreement will be signed. In May-June next year, we will visit Baku at the invitation of Kamal AbdullayevState Adviser of the Republic of Azerbaijan on International Affairs, Multiculturalism and Religion", the mayor said.

