Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to Türkiye, according to Report.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries caused by an explosion at a factory in the Turkish city of Izmir. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We extend our deepest condolences to our brotherly Türkiye and its people over this tragedy," the ministry said in a post on X.