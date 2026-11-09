Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 20:16
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Türkiye

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to Türkiye, according to Report.

    "We are deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries caused by an explosion at a factory in the Turkish city of Izmir. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We extend our deepest condolences to our brotherly Türkiye and its people over this tragedy," the ministry said in a post on X.

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