Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Türkiye
Foreign policy
- 09 November, 2026
- 20:16
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to Türkiye, according to Report.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries caused by an explosion at a factory in the Turkish city of Izmir. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We extend our deepest condolences to our brotherly Türkiye and its people over this tragedy," the ministry said in a post on X.
Rəsmi Bakı Türkiyəyə başsağlığı verib
В МИД Азербайджана выразили соболезнования Турции в связи с жертвами взрыва в Измире
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