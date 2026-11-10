Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
Foreign policy
- 10 November, 2026
- 09:24
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a statement marking the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.
"Today marks the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and a distinguished statesman. We remember Atatürk, a great figure who left an indelible mark on world history, with deep reverence and respect," the MFA said in a post on X.
Bu gün Türkiyə Respublikasının banisi, görkəmli dövlət xadimi Mustafa Kamal Atatürkün vəfatının ildönümüdür. Dünya tarixində silinməz iz qoymuş böyük şəxsiyyət Atatürkü dərin ehtiram və hörmətlə yad edirik. #BirMillətİkiDövlət 🇦🇿🇹🇷 https://t.co/21ujg4UqVd— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 10, 2026
Azərbaycan XİN Atatürkün anım günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
МИД Азербайджана сделал публикацию в связи с днем памяти Ататюрка
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