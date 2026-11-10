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    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 09:24
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a statement marking the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

    "Today marks the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and a distinguished statesman. We remember Atatürk, a great figure who left an indelible mark on world history, with deep reverence and respect," the MFA said in a post on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Azərbaycan XİN Atatürkün anım günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    МИД Азербайджана сделал публикацию в связи с днем памяти Ататюрка
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