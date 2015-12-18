Azerbaijani FM meets Charge d'Affairs of Colombian Embassy

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Colombia Assad Jose Jater Pena, upon the termination of his diplomatic term, Report informs.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields between Azerbaijan and Colombia. They stressed the importance of holding mutual business forums to promote the relations in the trade field.

Assad Jose Jater Pena expressed his gratitude for the support to fulfill his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov extended appreciation to Assad Jose Jater Pena for his contributions to deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia and wished him every success in his future endeavors.