​Azerbaijan`s first lady meets UNFPA Executive Director and UN Under-Secretary-General

Report informs, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice-president of the Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UN Food and Agriculture Organization Leyla Aliyeva welcomed a delegation led by Executive Director of the UNFPA Babatunde Osotimehin.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was one of the biggest and most active non-governmental organizations in the country and in the entire region.

The first lady noted that social problems, especially those faced by families, women and children are key priorities for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

She touched upon the joint projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the UNFPA. The first lady said women in Azerbaijan have played an important and active role in the country`s socio-political life throughout the history.

"Azerbaijan granted the voting right to women before several European countries did," said Mehriban Aliyeva.

The first lady stressed the significance of implementing new projects. Mehriban Aliyeva highlighted Azerbaijan`s accomplishments in addressing the problem of domestic violence. She provided an insight into the projects aimed at preventing violence against women, and ensuring their social security and rehabilitation in Azerbaijan.

The first lady expressed confidence that UNFPA Executive Director Babatunde Osotimehin`s visit will contribute to the bilateral cooperation, saying the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was ready to continue their collaboration.

Babatunde Osotimehin said he was proud to cooperate with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The UN Under-Secretary General praised the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Babatunde Osotimehin presented a Memorial Diploma and a keepsake of the UNFPA to president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in recognition of her true commitment to and extraordinary efforts towards advancing gender equality in Azerbaijan, promoting the rights of women, and children to the highest attainable standard of the health and fostering goodwill and cooperation.