Azerbaijan, Russia halt mutual travels

The mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens have been suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to Report, a respective decision comes into force from 00.00, March 18, 2020.

The decision makes an exception for truck drivers.

Charter flights will be arranged for the return of Azerbaijani citizens to the country. Additional information on their schedule will be made public shortly.

As of March 17, 2020, Russia reported 114 cases of infection with coronavirus, a 22% increase from Monday.

According to recent updates on coronavirus, 198,543 people across the globe have contracted the virus. While the death toll from the disease has reached 7,988, as many as 82,779 have recovered.