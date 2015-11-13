Azerbaijan made periodic report at UN session

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has presented the country`s fourth periodic report on the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment at the 56th session of the UN Committee against Torture in Geneva, Report informs.

He said that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the cooperation with UN treaty bodies, and highlighted the adoption and implementation of the National Action Plan on Protection of Human Rights in Azerbaijan, Action Plan on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and Development Concept “Azerbaijan 2020: Vision into the Future”.

Khalaf Khalafov stressed the fact that Armenia still continues the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory, adding the consequences of the Armenian military aggression was one of the obstacles to the fulfillment of Azerbaijan's obligations in the field of human rights.

The committee members praised Azerbaijan’s close cooperation with international organizations and the report envisaging in detail the measures taken for identification of the provisions of the Convention in the legislation and implementation of the Convention.