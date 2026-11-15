Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO and Military Representation to NATO actively participated in the NATO Charity Bazaar held at the alliance's headquarters, the Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO said in a post on X, Report informs,

"At the event, which brought together 40 countries, Azerbaijan's stand featuring national products and its national cuisine were showcased.

The event was visited by senior officials of NATO"s International Staff and International Military Staff, ambassadors and military representatives of allied and partner countries to the Alliance, as well as other guests.

The Azerbaijani stand featuring national products and our rich cuisine attracted great interest from visitors," reads the post.