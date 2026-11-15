Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2026
    • 15:49
    Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

    Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO and Military Representation to NATO actively participated in the NATO Charity Bazaar held at the alliance's headquarters, the Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO said in a post on X, Report informs,

    "At the event, which brought together 40 countries, Azerbaijan's stand featuring national products and its national cuisine were showcased.

    The event was visited by senior officials of NATO"s International Staff and International Military Staff, ambassadors and military representatives of allied and partner countries to the Alliance, as well as other guests.

    The Azerbaijani stand featuring national products and our rich cuisine attracted great interest from visitors," reads the post.

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Azerbaijan–NATO partnership
    Azərbaycan NATO-nun mənzil-qərargahında keçirilən xeyriyyə tədbirində təmsil olunub
    Азербайджан принял участие в благотворительном мероприятии в штаб-квартире НАТО
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