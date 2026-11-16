Azerbaijan outlines regional cooperation priorities at ECO meeting

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A delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov attended the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that Mammadov outlined the country's position on strengthening cooperation within the ECO, developing the organization's institutions and expanding cooperation in trade, transport, energy and digitalization.

He highlighted the contribution of the 17th ECO Summit and the first ECO Week, held last year in Khankandi, to regional cooperation and stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached there.

Mammadov also highlighted the role of transport, energy and digital infrastructure projects that Azerbaijan has initiated or taken part in to strengthen regional links. He stressed the importance of supporting the work of ECO institutions based in Azerbaijan.

He briefed participants on Azerbaijan's efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in the region, reconstruction in the liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced people.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Islamabad Communiqué.

During the visit, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received the heads of delegation from ECO member states, including Mammadov.