Azerbaijan opened two embassies and a honorary consulate last year

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassies in two countries and a Honorary Consulate have been inaugurated in 2016.

Report informs Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated emphasizing the results of year 2016.

Foreign Ministry reported that last year Azerbaijan opened embassies in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and in the Republic of Iraq, also Honorary Consulate in Australian city of Perth.

In addition, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia accredited to the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Kenya and the United Nations office in Nairobi and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia - accredited to the Kingdom of Thailand.