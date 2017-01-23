Azerbaijan offers assistance to Iran to eliminate consequences of collapsed building

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has offered assistance to Iran to eliminate consequences of collapsed multi-storey building in Tehran on January 19.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said at a meeting with Azerbaijani firefighters, who have visited the embassy to express their condolences.

According to him, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov immediately after the incident, has expressed his readiness to provide both technical assistance and manpower to Iran.

Iranian Ambassador thanked the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their support and expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations will continue to develop.