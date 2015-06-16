​Azerbaijan offers assistance to Georgia in disaster relief

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani government offered assistance to Georgia in the aftermath of the disaster.

Report informs citing Russian media, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said.

"The Prime Minister of Latvia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine and other countries have offered assistance to Georgia in the aftermath of disaster", stated Garibashvili.

The Prime Minister said that "according to preliminary estimates, the damage caused by the disaster amounted to about 50 million GEL" ( 23 million USD).

The Prime Minister said that "at this stage there is no need for such assistance from abroad." At the same Garibashvili said, "he doesn't exclude that Georgia will need some financial assistance from foreign donors for disaster relief."