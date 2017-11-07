Azerbaijan not signs CIS cooperation in emergency situations

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Moldova and Uzbekistan did not sign new agreement on cooperation of CIS states in the field of emergency response. Report informs referring to Russian media, said Vladimir Jabbarov, First Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of Russia.

Federation Council of Russia intends to ratify an agreement on cooperation of CIS states in the field of prevention of emergency situations and liquidation of their consequences on November 8. International Affairs Committee recommended the upper house to take such decision.

To the question of Vladimir Jabbarov “why Moldova, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan did not sign the agreement, Russian MFA representatives answered that the previous agreement will be applicable for these countries.

The committee member lawmaker Igor Morozov pointed out that the very first agreement on cooperation was signed yet in 1990s and has already outdated.

“We can see that Azerbaijan has its own views in the framework of CIS interactions. Moldova participating in CIS at the same time actively interacts with European Union for this reason their behavior is quite understandable,” lawmaker added.

The agreement envisages providing voluntary assistance among CIS countries in the field of forecasting and monitoring, mutual warning system, planning, taking measures on prevention of emergency situations and liquidation of their consequences.