Azerbaijan may extend visa-free regime for Japanese citizens

Azerbaijan may extend the visa-free regime for Japanese citizens, which expires in July 2027, and is also proposing to make the arrangement reciprocal, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session titled "The Language of Peace and Countering Disinformation", held as part of the Baku Culture and Media Dialogue Platform, according to Report.

"We introduced visa-free entry for a one-year period and hope to extend the arrangement. However, we believe it should be reciprocal, as many Azerbaijani citizens would also like to visit Japan," Hajiyev said.

In his view, the relevant agencies and foreign ministries of the two countries could work together to explore the introduction of a fully reciprocal visa-free regime.

"This would make tourist travel easier and help expand cultural programmes," the presidential aide added.

Azerbaijan waived visa requirements for Japanese and South Korean citizens travelling to the country for tourism from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027.