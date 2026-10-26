Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Azerbaijan may extend visa-free regime for Japanese citizens

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:49
    Azerbaijan may extend visa-free regime for Japanese citizens

    Azerbaijan may extend the visa-free regime for Japanese citizens, which expires in July 2027, and is also proposing to make the arrangement reciprocal, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session titled "The Language of Peace and Countering Disinformation", held as part of the Baku Culture and Media Dialogue Platform, according to Report.

    "We introduced visa-free entry for a one-year period and hope to extend the arrangement. However, we believe it should be reciprocal, as many Azerbaijani citizens would also like to visit Japan," Hajiyev said.

    In his view, the relevant agencies and foreign ministries of the two countries could work together to explore the introduction of a fully reciprocal visa-free regime.

    "This would make tourist travel easier and help expand cultural programmes," the presidential aide added.

    Azerbaijan waived visa requirements for Japanese and South Korean citizens travelling to the country for tourism from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Visa waiver Azerbaijan-Japan relations
    Azərbaycan Yaponiya vətəndaşları üçün vizasız rejimi uzada bilər
    Азербайджан может продлить безвизовый режим для граждан Японии
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:01
    Uzbekistan's Muslim Board ready to strengthen religious ties with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    16:44
    Center for Islamic Civilization ready to collaborate on study of historical manuscripts in Tashkent, Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Armenian PM, EU official discuss regional stability, unblocking communications
    Region
    16:23
    Photo
    Baku, Jakarta discuss Indonesian businesses' involvement in Garabagh's reconstruction
    Business
    16:11
    Azerbaijan boosts tomato export revenue by nearly 10%
    Business
    16:00
    Video
    Children learn to prepare, present their own projects at MiniBoss - Reportage
    Education and science
    15:59
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General - Updated
    Foreign policy
    15:58
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ties developing in spirit of strategic alliance
    Foreign policy
    15:55
    Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss trade in oil and petrochemical products
    Energy
    All News Feed