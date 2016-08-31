Azerbaijan made to cancel upcoming provocative event in Yerevan

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'A provocative event, attempted to be held by Armenia together with the Centre for Political and Foreign Affairs in Yerevan on September 2-3 under guise of '25th anniversary of the independence' of the so-called regime, established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, has been canceled.

Report was told by spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev.

The invited persons - former government officials, parliamentarians and public officials - were expected to visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after the event.

Chairman of the Centre for Political and Foreign Affairs Fabien Baussart has issued a statement and said that was forced to cancel the initiative.

'We declare that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued statements on August 25 and 31 and taken necessary measures to prevent these provocative events, secretly planned by Armenian so-called regime under guise of '25th anniversary of the independence'. Diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly French and British Embassies have conducted explanatory and informative work with the organizers and invited persons, stated that the one-sided and biased event causes damage to the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict. Fortunately, many of the invited persons have refused to participate in the event, being aware of the sensitivity of the situation in the region', H.Hajiyev said.

He stressed that instead of being involved in such provocative actions, taking constructive steps by Yerevan to resolve the conflict in accordance with Vienna and Saint Petersburg meetings of the presidents would contribute to ensure lasting peace in the region: 'All necessary measures will be further taken to prevent such provocative actions by Armenia'.