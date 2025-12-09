Azerbaijan lifts transit restrictions on Georgian livestock

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 15:25
    The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) has lifted the restriction on the transit of large and small ruminant animals of Georgian origin through Azerbaijan, the agency said, according to Report.

    The decision follows official information provided by Georgia's National Food Safety Agency under the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture.

    According to the AFSA, veterinary measures and epizootiological monitoring conducted in Georgia indicate a stable epizootic situation.

    Georgia also confirmed full compliance with veterinary-sanitary requirements, continuous control of the epizootic environment, and a minimal risk of spreading particularly dangerous infectious animal diseases.

