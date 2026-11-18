Azerbaijan, Georgia mull implementation of intergovernmental commission agreements
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 18:04
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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili during her visit to Baku.
According to Report, the Cabinet of Ministers said that the sides noted the successful development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.
The talks focused primarily on the implementation of agreements reached at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on October 30, as well as cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, transport and transit, and energy.
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