Azerbaijan, EU discuss new agreement on cooperation

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan within the framework of his working visit to Brussels

The meeting was held in a constructive and mutually beneficial partnership atmosphere. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), as well as the negotiations on a new agreement to constitute the legal basis of bilateral relations.

Phil Hogan sincerely greeted Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. He expressed his confidence about the impetus the new agreement would give to raising cooperation between the sides on a qualitatively new level.

In turn, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his interlocutor on the current status of negotiations on the new agreement, including issues that are still open to discussions between the sides.

Commissioner Phil Hogan noted the importance of intensification of negotiations over trade-related issues. He suggested that the agreement be finalized before the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in June of this year and initialed at this Summit meeting.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that the Azerbaijani side is for the continuation of negotiations constructively, based on equal rights and interests of both parties.

The sides also appreciated the contribution of the Southern Gas Corridor to European energy security. They exchanged views on the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor and its further development through other projects.