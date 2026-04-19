Azerbaijan, D-8 discuss expanding cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary General of D-8 Organization of Economic Development (D-8) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.

The sides discussed advancing Azerbaijan - D-8 cooperation across political, economic, trade, energy, investment, transport and logistics domains.

Azerbaijan's active engagement since joining D-8 was highly appreciated including initiatives such as the D-8 Week hosted in Azerbaijan and ongoing efforts to establish D-8 Excellence Centers on Media and Transport and D-8 Energy and Climate Center.

Regional and global security issues were also addressed with emphasis on de-escalation in the Middle East, adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians.