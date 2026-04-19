Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, D-8 discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:17
    Azerbaijan, D-8 discuss expanding cooperation

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary General of D-8 Organization of Economic Development (D-8) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.

    The sides discussed advancing Azerbaijan - D-8 cooperation across political, economic, trade, energy, investment, transport and logistics domains.

    Azerbaijan's active engagement since joining D-8 was highly appreciated including initiatives such as the D-8 Week hosted in Azerbaijan and ongoing efforts to establish D-8 Excellence Centers on Media and Transport and D-8 Energy and Climate Center.

    Regional and global security issues were also addressed with emphasis on de-escalation in the Middle East, adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Sohail Mahmood
    Azərbaycan ilə D-8 arasında əməkdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и D-8 обсудили в Анталье сотрудничество в рамках организации

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