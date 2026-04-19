Azerbaijan, D-8 discuss expanding cooperation
- 19 April, 2026
- 11:17
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary General of D-8 Organization of Economic Development (D-8) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Report informs.
The sides discussed advancing Azerbaijan - D-8 cooperation across political, economic, trade, energy, investment, transport and logistics domains.
Azerbaijan's active engagement since joining D-8 was highly appreciated including initiatives such as the D-8 Week hosted in Azerbaijan and ongoing efforts to establish D-8 Excellence Centers on Media and Transport and D-8 Energy and Climate Center.
Regional and global security issues were also addressed with emphasis on de-escalation in the Middle East, adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians.