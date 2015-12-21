Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss interparliamentary ties

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsetska Tsacheva has met Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to the country Emil Karimov.

Report informs, Mrs. Tsacheva highlighted the rapid development of bilateral relations between the two countries in a variety of fields in recent years, and praised the role of the presidents in this process. The Bulgarian chairperson recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s official visit to Bulgaria in March, and stressed the importance of “The Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria” signed as part of the trip. Touching upon the interparliamentary relations between the two countries, Mrs. Tsacheva spoke about the activities of the friendship groups in the two countries` parliaments. She emphasized the role of reciprocal visits of MPs in developing the interparliamentary ties. Recalling her visits to Baku, the chairperson of the Bulgarian National Assembly hailed the rapid development of Azerbaijan.

Mrs. Tsacheva also praised the role of the Azerbaijani Ambassador in developing the interparliamentary ties, and presented him a memorial badge on behalf of the Bulgarian National Assembly.