Deputy Defense Minister: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to participation in Moscow security conference

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/039bb08262b036ca009fbfe3da5d7bfb/f684be56-04e2-439c-bafd-815a705a3d7c_292.jpg

"Azerbaijan, as a country that has made and continues to make a huge contribution to peace and security, considers it important to participate in the 8th Moscow conference on international security, whose agenda includes issues of greatest importance in forming views on international security," said Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Kerim Valiyev, who is attending the conference, Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs.

"This conference is essential, since it annually considers and discusses the key problems of global and regional security, identifies areas and ways to address real and emerging threats and risks, exchanges of experience and views on other important issues.

"Meetings held within the forum, offer opportunity to exchange views and bring to the notice of the participants information on the real situation in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to focus public attention on the double standards applied by international organizations in relation to this conflict, the unresolved status of which poses the main threat to the security of Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus as a whole," Lieutenant General Valiyev said.