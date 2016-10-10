Azerbaijan and Switzerland ink deal on return of persons residing without permit

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Within the official visit to Switzerland, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Didier Burkhalter.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

The ministers appreciated existence of active political dialogue between the two countries and stressed that the visit is creating favorable conditions for comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.

The sides stated great potential of the two countries for further expansion of economic cooperation according to spirit of the bilateral political relations. Successful activity of over 70 Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, as well as SOCAR's successful activity in Switzerland were stressed.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Didier Burkhalter have signed an agreement between Azerbaijan and Switzerland on return of persons residing without permit.

Visa procedures will be simplified between the two countries after ratification of the documents.

Swiss companies interest in participation in the transport, in particular, railway projects in Azerbaijan was stated.

The ministers also discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest.