Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Mexico celebrated 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Report informs referring to the press service of the Embassy of Mexico.

On February 10th, 1992 were established diplomatic relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan. Before this historic event, in December 1991 Mexico recognized the independence of Azerbaijan.

The years 2007 and 2014 left their mark on the history of bilateral relations. In these years, Azerbaijan and Mexico, respectively, opened their Embassies, whose activity has contributed in the development of the links in multiple spheres.

"Both countries are relevant players in their respective region, becoming important centers of commerce, traffic, as well as in energy issues. Geographical distance does not hinder bilateral cooperation. On the contrary, it shows the broad spectrum of opportunities for collaboration in many sectors: oil and gas, trade, tourism, culture, sport, etc. The exchange of experience and opinions, reciprocal visits and consolidation of the legal framework are important factors in strengthening bilateral relations.

An essential element of bilateral dialogue is culture. Mexico and Azerbaijan are countries with a millennial culture, whose samples have been recognized as world heritage. The approach of our peoples has become possible with the celebration of cultural events. In 2010 were celebrated the days of Azerbaijani culture in Mexico. Mexicans had the opportunity to listen to mugham and admire the Azerbaijani dances live, get to know the national costumes, get closer to the history of the country and taste the rich Azerbaijani cuisine.

From the arrival of the first Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, the Mexican Embassy gave impulse to the celebration of cultural events: exhibitions of artists and sculptors, gastronomic festivals, concerts of Mexican music, etc. It is a pleasant coincidence that today, on the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Baku exhibits the iconic works of the Mexican sculptor, Jorge Marín, exhibited in one of the pearls of contemporary Azerbaijani and world architecture: the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Bilateral trade has also grown. While the annual average 1993-2015 was $ 1.5 million, in 2015 it grew to more than 22 million dollars and it is estimated that in 2016 it reached a similar level.

Similarly, the second meeting of the Mexico-Azerbaijani Political Consultative Mechanism was held in 2016.

In 2017 and in the years to come this impulse will continue with visits of businessmen, legislators and public officials.

Looking back, we can confirm that 25 years have been the foundation to develop understanding and desire for bilateral cooperation, focused on the common welfare in a prosperous future. The period has generated new ideas, strengths and incentives for Mexico and Azerbaijan to be closer than ever", - said in Embassy.