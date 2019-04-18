Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan and EU should reach mutually beneficial agreement

“Baku and Brussels should reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that he spoke at a briefing in Warsaw.

"I think that the Eastern partnership program is a very interesting initiative established years ago on the initiative of Poland and Sweden. These are six countries with different aspirations. As a member of this initiative for so many years, we have learned a very important lesson - how to better understand the EU. I believe that the EU has learned to better understand Azerbaijan or other partnership member-states," Mammadyarov said.

The minister pointed out the importance and benefit of the Eastern partnership program. According to him, in the negotiations with Brussels Baku has always proceeded from the position that there are several ways to success.

"There should be a mutual agreement, an important element will be the situation of win-win for all parties," he added.

Mammadyarov recalled that a summit to be held in Brussels in May, will lay another landmark to understand what we will do in the next decade to strengthen the partnership and which direction we will develop this institution."