Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Costa Rica will cooperate in the training of diplomats.

Report informs referring to ADA University, a relevant memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed.

Document was signed by Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, and Foreign Minister of Costa Rica, Manuel Gonzalez Sanz.

According to the memorandum, the countries will cooperate in the exchange of information and experience.