Azerbaijan and China agree on transfer of convicts

Supreme legislative body of China approved the agreement on the transfer of convicted persons between China and Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Xinhua news Agency.

The members of the Standing Committee of Vsekitajsky meeting of national representatives voted for the ratification of the Treaty at the session of the legislative body.

The contract with 19 articles contains provisions for the transfer procedure, the necessary documents and costs.

Commenting on this issue, Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua said that the ratification of the treaty contributes to the strengthening of judicial cooperation between China and Azerbaijan, as well as the development of bilateral relations.