Assistant of President of Azerbaijan participated at Turkic Council meeting in Astana

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ First Meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in charge of Information and Media of the Turkic Council was held today in Astana. The meeting was held with the participation of Ali Hasanov, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, H.E. Altynbek Maksutov, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic and Şenol Göka, Director General of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, hosted by Asset Issekeshev, Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Report informs citing the Turkic Council. The Meeting was moderated by Ambassador Ramil Hasanov, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council.

The Ministers and High Officials stressed the importance of developing cooperation in media and information sphere among the Member States of the Turkic Council, and its crucial role in promoting the communication and mutual understanding and raising the political, cultural, economic and social awareness about the Member States.

They also expressed their support for cooperation among national news agencies, periodicals, television and radio networks both public and private, as well as the unions of journalists through holding forums, seminars, workshops, training programs and exploring new opportunities for further cooperation.