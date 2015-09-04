 Top
    Ambassador: US supports efforts for economic diversification in Azerbaijan

    Robert F.Cekuta met with leaders of a number of American and Azerbaijani companies

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta met with chiefs of a number of American and Azerbaijani companies. Report informs, it was posted on Twitter page of the US Embassy.

    During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the prospects of economic development in Azerbaijan.

    "The United States supports Azerbaijan's economic diversification efforts through partnership with the government and business community", the information says.

