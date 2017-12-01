Ambassador: US acclaims Azerbaijan’s contribution to peace and security

© Report

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ “United States welcomes an ongoing important role of Azerbaijan in the ‘Heart of Asia- Istanbul Process’”

Report informs, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

"As you know Azerbaijani peacekeeping forces shoulder to shoulder with American and NATO forces serve in Afghanistan. US highly acclaim the contribution Azerbaijan make to support peace and security in the region” said R.Cekuta.

The US ambassador stressed the contribution of President Ilham Aliyev in promotion of ‘Heart of Asia-Istanbul-Process’: “Azerbaijan demonstrates that it is ready to play greater role in ensuring security and stability both in Afghanistan and greater region. USA wants and expects other countries will join this process.”