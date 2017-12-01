 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: US acclaims Azerbaijan’s contribution to peace and security

    'US welcomes important role of Azerbaijan'© Report

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ “United States welcomes an ongoing important role of Azerbaijan in the ‘Heart of Asia- Istanbul Process’”

    Report informs, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

    "As you know Azerbaijani peacekeeping forces shoulder to shoulder with American and NATO forces serve in Afghanistan. US highly acclaim the contribution Azerbaijan make to support peace and security in the region” said R.Cekuta.

    The US ambassador stressed the contribution of President Ilham Aliyev in promotion of ‘Heart of Asia-Istanbul-Process’: “Azerbaijan demonstrates that it is ready to play greater role in ensuring security and stability both in Afghanistan and greater region. USA wants and expects other countries will join this process.” 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi