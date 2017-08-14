Ambassador: Strong political ties are at core of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan

© Report.az

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, a festive event was held in the embassy of this country in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in the beginning, solemn lifting of the flag of Pakistan took place under the national anthem of the country.

peaking at the event, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Said Khan Mohmand, read out a welcoming message from the President of the country Mamnun Hussein and the Prime Minister Shahid Hagan Abbasi.

Later S. Kh. Mohmand said that, relations between the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan are developing day by day. He also recalled that the two countries celebrate 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. According to him, strong political ties are at the heart of fraternal relations between the countries. The Ambassador expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's position on the issue of Kashmir and said that Pakistan holds a similar position with regard to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.