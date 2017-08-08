Ambassador: Pakistan and Azerbaijan intend to conduct joint trainings and exercises

© Report.az

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan has constantly developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the military sphere.

Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand said at a briefing.

According to him, military delegation of Pakistan visited Azerbaijan recently and was impressed by the level of training of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

"Azerbaijan recently purchased Super Mushshak airplanes and we will expand our partnership in the military sphere in the field of joint trainings and exercises," diplomat said.

Touching upon the issue of negotiations on Azerbaijan's purchase of JF Thunder aircraft jointly manufactured by Pakistan and China, S.H. Mohmend noted that the purchase of Super Mushshak aircraft does not mean stopping negotiations on this topic.

"We hope to continue negotiations on this issue in the future”, he added.