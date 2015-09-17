Ambassador: Malaysia continues to support the UN and OIC resolutions on Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted a reception on the occasion of Independence Day of Malaysia.

Report informs, at the event, Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, Roslan Abdul Rahman said that relations between the two countries were established in 1993. He added that Azerbaijan opened its Embassy to Kuala Lumpur in 2007 and Malaysia opened its Embassy in Baku in 2014.

R.A.Rahman also noted that, the two countries have expressed interest in developing the trade and economic relations: "In 2015, our turnover was 58.7 million. Dollars. We believe that to strengthen the close ties need to develop trade and further."

Ambassador also said that, Malaysia continues to support UN resolutions and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation concernng the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The next speaker, Deputy Minister of Communications and High Technologies, Elmir Velizadeh congratulated the Ambassador in regard with the Independence Day of Malaysia. He noted that, ties between the two countries are developing successfully, and thanked the leadership of Malaysia for their support in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Touching upon the cooperation in the field of communications, E.Velizadeh said that Malaysia is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan in preparation of the first telecommunication satellite of Azerbaijan.

After the speeches, guests were presented the concert program performed by Malaysian artists. Inaddition, samples ofMalaysiancuisine were presented.