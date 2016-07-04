​Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan admires Azerbaijan’s achievements - INTERVIEW

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Interview of Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aijigit Buranov to Report.

- How do you assess the level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan? Are you satisfied with the level of relations and what should be done for their improvement?

- As before, the current Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation is based on mutually beneficial partnership, friendship, and, in general, is successfully developing in the political, economic, technical, humanitarian and other fields. Thanks to an official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in 2012 to Azerbaijan, and the high level of mutual relations between the leaders of the two countries, our relations have mutual trust and close positions on many regional and global issues. In practice, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan actively cooperate on the international arena, and in such organizations as the CIS, TurkPA, TURKSOY, etc.

- What about economic cooperation? Are there any joint projects? Does not Kyrgyzstan’s membership in EAEC interfere our trade relations?

- The current level of foreign trade cooperation and investment potential does not correspond to the real possibilities. We have a great potential for mutual cooperation and economic and trade relations. Perhaps Kyrgyzstan will be interested in Azerbaijan's experience in the field of agriculture and processing capabilities, and Azerbaijan may be interested in Kyrgyz experience of creating a cluster for tourism and garment industries. We cannot talk now about the high level of bilateral trade relations. We hope that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue negotiations to extend cooperation in the above areas and create joint ventures. Unfortunately, our list of goods for export is insignificant. Only in 2014, our turnover grew up to USD 20 million. However, in the future, this figure has fallen to USD 4 million.

- What is tourism potential between the two countries? How may Kyrgyzstan attract Azerbaijani tourists?

- As you know, on September 3, Kyrgyzstan is to open the 2nd World Nomad Games. These games will involve a lot of athletes and tourists. In 2014, first games were held and Azerbaijan showed a high level of its representation. We hope that this year the Azerbaijani officials, athletes and actors will attend the games as well. Heads of State and Government and representatives of mass media, public figures, athletes and artists from more than 50 countries were invited.

- A large number of Azerbaijanis reside in Kyrgyzstan. What is their role in the social life of the country?

- According to various estimates, 18,000 Azerbaijanis live in Kyrgyzstan. Azerbaijani Diaspora lives and greatly contributes to the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan. Many of its members work in government, science and technology enterprises and public organizations. Azerbaijani Diaspora is one of the most active communities in Kyrgyzstan. Not surprisingly, the 4th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis was attended by the most distinguished representatives of your community in Kyrgyzstan.

- Today Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan face threats of international terrorism. How the two countries are working together to tackle this?

- In September, Kyrgyzstan planned a joint forum of services and organizations of the two countries. Our country strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and supports Azerbaijan’s position, conducting a peaceful policy.

- What is Kyrgyzstan’s position in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, particularly after the April escalation of violence on the part of Armenia?

- The Kyrgyzstan’s position on this issue was expressed on April 5 this year, by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which voiced the call to immediately gather at the negotiating table and find a mutually beneficial solution by peaceful diplomatic way, as well as expressed readiness to fully contribute to the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on example of the first experience of Bishkek protocol dated 5 May 1994.

- Are any mutual visits expected?

- Kyrgyzstan is expecting a return visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Bishkek. In addition, Azerbaijan is expected to participate in such important forums as the CIS summit, the summit of Heads of State of Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Council. Kyrgyzstan also sent invitations to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Spokesperson of Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov to visit Kyrgyzstan at any time convenient for them.

- What would you wish the Azerbaijani people?

- First of all I would like to wish happiness and prosperity on the eve of Ramadan Kareem and wish you success, health, and solving of all the issues facing Azerbaijan. We are proud of and admire all the achievements of Azerbaijan. We hope that the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries will be strengthened.