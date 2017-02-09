Ambassador: Iran and Azerbaijan have no political problems

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan- Iran relations are at a high level, there are no political problems between the two countries.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told at a press conference.

Javad Jahangirzadeh reminded that the presidents have met seven times in last 3 years: "Such level of relations is difficult to find in the world."

The ambassador also recalled the joint projects, saying that in June, Neftchala is expected to host laying the foundation of a new car plant "Iran Khodro". The ambassador said that recently representatives of the automobile plant have visited Neftchala to get acquainted with a place of future construction of the plant.

Javad Jahangirzadeh also touched upon the project Astara-Astara, noting that the project is important for entire region: "We hope that Azerbaijani President will visit Iran in early March. Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Islamabad on the ECO Summit. The head of state will participate in the inauguration. We hope that after the completion of the project, it will carry up to 2 mln tons of goods."

Javad Jahangirzadeh added that in 2016, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran increased in comparison with 2015. "We hope that in 2017 the figures will increase", he emphasized.