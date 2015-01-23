Ambassador: Cuba recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, this is doubtful

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Cuba to Azerbaijan Omar Medina Quintero gave an interview to Report News Agency.

Cubans see, Barack Obama does not have the political will and strength for lifting the blockade, however, can do much to weaken it. Good political relations and strong dialogue established between Cuba and Azerbaijan. Cuban Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Medina Quintero said.

According to him, countries periodically hold political consultations on international and regional issues and topics of mutual interest to both parties. Political positions of our countries coincide on a number of international issues.

A difficult period came for Cuba as well as for Azerbaijan, after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It was a period of change.

Azerbaijan at the time was able to dispose oil and started directly managing its resources. I have many friends who have long been in Azerbaijan and when coming back here wonder how much the country has changed. So many Cuban students studied at the Institute of Oil and Chemistry in Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador noted that Cuba today exporting to Azerbaijan only cigars, various alcoholic beverages like rum, and the two countries have potential in terms of economic relations.

He noted that, Cuba is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in areas such as oil, alternative energy, tourism, different from the regional cultures.

Interest in tourism can be rose, but it needs contacts, travel and study of Cuba.

Commenting on the issue of restoration of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States, the Ambassador noted that Cuba has always been committed to the convergence of Havana and Washington. Because it is economically beneficial to Havana. However, Cuba remains with its own interests, true to its principles and ideas.

When we talk about the relationship between Cuba and the United States, it is necessary to understand their complete absence. During this period, it is impossible that two neighbors, who share only 180 kilometers of ocean space that share resources in the Gulf of Mexico were in a state of hostility.

Fidel Castro very clearly declared that Cuba was ready to establish relations with US at the level of mutual respect. This is not new. At the moment, the establishment of relations between the two countries depend on the US president.

According to the Ambassador, Raul Castro has clearly said to US President Barack Obama, that Cubans understand that Barack Obama does not have the political will and strength for lifting the blockade, however, can do much to weaken it. When someone from the American presidents liked convergence, it has been associated with the problem of US domestic politics. For us, this issue has never been a problem. Nevertheless, we were developing, Ambassador added.

Speaking about the country's position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Ambassador said that Cuba has great respect for Azerbaijan. We prefer Azerbaijan in the region, therefore Cuban Embassy opened here, we have a friendly relations with other countries. We have no right to intervene in the conflict. We have our own position on this issue, which is close to the official position of Azerbaijan - the conflict must be resolved peacefully. Cuba recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, this is doubtful.

Azerbaijan has always been serious about the issue of occupation of the territories, and the presence of refugees and IDPs. Problem and position of Azerbaijan accepted and understood everywhere.

The most important thing - is the presence of patience and will to resolve this conflict, added Omar Medina.