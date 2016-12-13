 Top
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan stands by Turkey in fight against FETÖ and PKK

    Erkan Özoral: Those, who support terrorism today, will become its victims tomorrow

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey has started great fight this time. Turkey fights against terrorism, especially against FETÖ and, PKK. Azerbaijan supports Turkey in this issue. We'd like to express our gratitude in this regard".

    Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral told reporters.

    He said that in some cases, Turkey is not supported by its allies in the international arena to struggle against terrorism: "It is regrettable. Those, who support terrorism today, will become its victims tomorrow. The fight against terrorism is necessary. Everyone should fight against terrorism".

    The diplomat said that Turkish Embassy to Baku will open a book of condolence on 14 December in regard with the recent terrorist attack in Turkey. 

