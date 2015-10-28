​Ambassador: Azerbaijan offers assistance to Pakistan

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the first countries, which offered to help earthquake victims in Pakistan."

Report, this was stated by the Azerbaijani Ambassador in Pakistan Dashgin Shikarov.

According to him, he got in touch with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and offered help immediately after the earthquake,: "Along with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and India also offered their help."

The diplomat said that they were currently awaiting a formal response from the Pakistani authorities in this regard.