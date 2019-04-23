Ambassador: Azerbaijan is Germany’s most important economic partner in South Caucasus

Azerbaijan is Germany’s the most important economic partner in the South Caucasus, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said at a press conference.
"Economic ties are today a very important area of our relations. Last year's trade between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to EUR 1.4 billion.
"German companies enjoy attractive conditions for activities in Azerbaijan,” the ambassador said.
He also stressed that Germany supports the conclusion of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.
Tural AsadiNews Author