Ambassador: Azerbaijan does a great work for humanity by hosting Humanitarian Forum

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ V Baku International Humanitarian Forum is necessary for discussing such an issues as non-violence, humanism and multiculturalism, which is very important in today's world.

Report informs, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana stated.

According to him, this forum has become a platform where the world's leaders, experts in these fields can discuss related issues: "Playing host to such an event, Azerbaijan does a great work for humanity."

Speaking about the Azerbaijani-Indian relations, S. Rana said that these relations are strong and continue to grow every day: "We expect more mutual visits. Indian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs has visited Azerbaijan in July. We also expect the State Minister of Trade and industry Nirmala Sitaraman to pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attent the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in late October."