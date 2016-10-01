Ambassador: Azerbaijan does a great work for humanity by hosting Humanitarian Forum

 Top
    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ V Baku International Humanitarian Forum is necessary for discussing such an issues as non-violence, humanism and multiculturalism, which is very important in today's world.

    Report informs, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana stated.

    According to him, this forum has become a platform where the world's leaders, experts in these fields can discuss related issues: "Playing host to such an event, Azerbaijan does a great work for humanity."

    Speaking about the Azerbaijani-Indian relations, S. Rana said that these relations are strong and continue to grow every day: "We expect more mutual visits. Indian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs has visited Azerbaijan in July. We also expect the State Minister of Trade and industry Nirmala Sitaraman to pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attent the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in late October."

