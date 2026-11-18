Ambassador: Austria and Azerbaijan should keep up positive momentum in bilateral relationship
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 18:19
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Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Etienne Berchtold has stressed the importance of maintaining positive momentum in bilateral relations with Baku, according to Report.
"Political consultations took place today in Baku. Important to keep up the positive momentum in our bilateral relationship, as well as in the encouraging peace process with Armenia. Also exchanged views on international topics," the ambassador noted.
Səfir: Avstriya və Azərbaycan münasibətlərində müsbət dinamikanı qorumaq vacibdir
Посол: Важно сохранить позитивную динамику в отношениях Австрии и Азербайджана
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