Ambassador: Albania opens embassy in Azerbaijan soon

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Albania will soon open its Embassy to Azerbaijan." Albanian Ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan Genji Muchay said in his interview with Report.

According to him, it's also expected to open Azerbaijani Embassy in Albania.

"Between Albania and Azerbaijan have high-level relations", G.Muchay said adding that President Aliyev is expected to visit Albania late this year, a visit which will be well received and will indeed intensify our relationship.